БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Received a Note from the Iranian Embassy Regarding the Possible Deployment of U.S. Aircraft at Bezmer Airport

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
Запази
мвнр иран въздържа разширява военната ескалация

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received a note from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia regarding the possible deployment of US Air Force aerial refuelling aircraft at Bezmer Air Base, the ministry announced on July 21. Through the established diplomatic channel, Iran presented its position on the sensitive matter.

The Republic of Bulgaria is not taking any hostile actions against Iran while fulfilling its treaty commitments to its ally, the United States. It is ruled out that any military operations in the Middle East will be carried out from Bulgarian territory.

"We hope that, as soon as possible, both sides in the conflict will once again engage in de-escalation efforts and a cessation of hostilities, an agreement on which they managed to reach only recently," the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.

Bulgaria is calling for an immediate cessation of military actions and the resumption of talks aimed at negotiating a ceasefire that would allow for a sustainable agreement to end the conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affair said in its’ statement.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Над 40 автобомила са премазани след опустошителната буря в Пловдив
1
Над 40 автобомила са премазани след опустошителната буря в Пловдив
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ 3 ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
2
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ 3 ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
"Трябваше да реша 320 задачи за 10 минути": 9-годишно момче от Козлодуй е световен шампион по ментална аритметика
3
"Трябваше да реша 320 задачи за 10 минути": 9-годишно...
Иран предупреди България заради разполагането на американски самолети на наша територия
4
Иран предупреди България заради разполагането на американски...
Предупреждение за значителни валежи днес
5
Предупреждение за значителни валежи днес
Нели Неделчева: Заплатите на служителите във Фонд „Култура“ са под средните за София
6
Нели Неделчева: Заплатите на служителите във Фонд...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Испания покори света! "Ла Фурия“ пречупи Аржентина в продълженията и след европейската титла завоюва и световната корона
2
Испания покори света! "Ла Фурия“ пречупи Аржентина в...
Издирваният от шест денонощия бизнесмен Димитър Георгиев от Павликени се завърна в дома си
3
Издирваният от шест денонощия бизнесмен Димитър Георгиев от...
ГДБОП изведе началника на отдел „Продажби и фирмен контрол“ във ВиК - Бургас
4
ГДБОП изведе началника на отдел „Продажби и фирмен...
Какъв шампионски дух! Аржентина избегна детронация и обля в сълзи Англия за финал
5
Какъв шампионски дух! Аржентина избегна детронация и обля в сълзи...
КНСБ категорично против отпадането на реда за определяне на минималната заплата в бюджета за 2026 г.
6
КНСБ категорично против отпадането на реда за определяне на...

More from: Politics

Iran Warns Bulgaria over Deployment of US Aircraft on Its Territory
Iran Warns Bulgaria over Deployment of US Aircraft on Its Territory
Parliament's Defence Committee Backs Deployment of Eight US Aircraft and 250 Personnel at Bezmer Air Base Parliament's Defence Committee Backs Deployment of Eight US Aircraft and 250 Personnel at Bezmer Air Base
Чете се за: 08:05 мин.
Political Reactions to the Deployment of US Aerial Refuelling Aircraft at Bezmer Air Base Political Reactions to the Deployment of US Aerial Refuelling Aircraft at Bezmer Air Base
Чете се за: 08:32 мин.
PM Rumen Radev Discussed the Maintenance of Bulgaria's MiG-29s with Poland's WZL-2 PM Rumen Radev Discussed the Maintenance of Bulgaria's MiG-29s with Poland's WZL-2
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Bulgaria and Serbia Sign Agreement to Open New Kalotina 2–Gradina 2 Border Crossing Bulgaria and Serbia Sign Agreement to Open New Kalotina 2–Gradina 2 Border Crossing
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Prime Minister Radev and German Investors Discuss High Technologies, AI and 'Smart Cities' Prime Minister Radev and German Investors Discuss High Technologies, AI and 'Smart Cities'
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

Водещи новини

МВнР получи нота от посолството на Иран заради възможното разполагане на самолети на САЩ на летище Безмер
МВнР получи нота от посолството на Иран заради възможното...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Иран предупреди България заради разполагането на американски самолети на наша територия Иран предупреди България заради разполагането на американски самолети на наша територия
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
Комисията по отбрана одобри разполагането на 8 американски самолета и на 250 военни на летище Безмер Комисията по отбрана одобри разполагането на 8 американски самолета и на 250 военни на летище Безмер
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
У нас
Силна буря се разрази тази вечер в Петрич (СНИМКИ) Силна буря се разрази тази вечер в Петрич (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
До приемане на нова формула – отпадна автоматичното...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
Протести и размирици в Италия след смъртта на мъж по време на арест
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
По света
С райски газ в колата: Арестуваха шофьора на мощен автомобил в Пловдив
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Военноморските сили унищожиха дрон в морето край Ахтопол (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ