The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received a note from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia regarding the possible deployment of US Air Force aerial refuelling aircraft at Bezmer Air Base, the ministry announced on July 21. Through the established diplomatic channel, Iran presented its position on the sensitive matter.

The Republic of Bulgaria is not taking any hostile actions against Iran while fulfilling its treaty commitments to its ally, the United States. It is ruled out that any military operations in the Middle East will be carried out from Bulgarian territory.

"We hope that, as soon as possible, both sides in the conflict will once again engage in de-escalation efforts and a cessation of hostilities, an agreement on which they managed to reach only recently," the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.

Bulgaria is calling for an immediate cessation of military actions and the resumption of talks aimed at negotiating a ceasefire that would allow for a sustainable agreement to end the conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affair said in its’ statement.