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Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул в българското въздушно пространство * * * Няма поражения по хора и по сграден фонд, районът е отцепен, допълни премиерът * * * Радев каза още, че продължават да следят обстановката и да засилват наблюдението

Prime Minister Radev and Moldovan Counterpart Tofan Discuss Moldova's European Path in Phone Call

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Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
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европейския път молдова обсъдиха телефона премиерът радев молдовският колега тофан

Moldovan Prime Minister, Vasile Tofan, held a telephone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev, the Government of the Republic of Moldova announced on August 7. The two discussed Moldova's path towards European Union membership, joint projects and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.

The head of the government in Chisinau thanked Bulgaria for its continued support for Moldova's European integration process, as well as for its willingness to share its experience of joining the EU.

Prime Minister, Vasile Tofan, also highlighted the role of the Bulgarian community in the Republic of Moldova in strengthening relations between the two countries and reaffirmed the authorities' commitment to protecting its linguistic and cultural identity.

Another topic of discussion was the reform of local public administration currently being implemented in Moldova. Bulgaria's Prime Minister welcomed the process of municipal consolidation and expressed support for the efforts of the authorities in Chisinau.

The two prime ministers also underlined the potential for expanding trade and investment, as well as the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of energy security.

They discussed the development of joint projects and the opportunities provided by the Vertical Gas Corridor—a strategic energy infrastructure project linking Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

Source: BTA

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