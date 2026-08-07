Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We Insist That Iva Mihaylova Be Granted Access to Timely and Adequate Medical Care

"We insist that Iva Mihailova be granted access to timely and adequate medical care in order to prevent the very real risk of permanent injuries with irreversible consequences for her right to a dignified life."

This was stated by Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the court in Kočani (North Macedonia) today, August 7, once again refused to allow Mihaylova to undergo the medical treatment she needs. BNT has been the only broadcaster reporting on the case of the young woman, who holds both Bulgarian and North Macedonia passports.

The ministry expressed serious concern over the fact that, for more than six months, the young woman has been unable to receive timely and appropriate treatment for her diagnosed severe neurological condition.

"We draw attention to the fact that an opinion issued by the competent local health authority clearly confirms not only the seriousness of the diagnosis, but also the inability to provide the prescribed treatment in North Macedonia and the necessity for it to be carried out in another country," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that protecting the lives and health of Bulgarian nationals abroad remains a permanent priority for the Bulgarian state and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to use all available international mechanisms to safeguard their rights.

Iva Mihaylova will continue to receive the full support of the Bulgarian institutions in her fight for a dignified life, the ministry added.

In this regard, the ministry said that the European Commission's consistently negative assessments of the state of the judicial system in North Macedonia were not coincidental. It stressed that the rule of law is among the key conditions for any candidate country's progress towards membership of the European Union.