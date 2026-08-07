БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО ЗА БНТ: Луис Фонси: "Despacito" е...
Чете се за: 09:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул в българското въздушно пространство * * * Няма поражения по хора и по сграден фонд, районът е отцепен, допълни премиерът * * * Радев каза още, че продължават да следят обстановката и да засилват наблюдението

Prosecutors Seek Detention for Five Suspects Linked to Fentanyl Laboratory Network

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази

House arrest is being sought for two of them, and bail for one

гдбоп разби лаборатория фентанил произвеждала дневно снимки

The Ruse District Prosecutor’s Office has requested the detention of five people involved in groups linked to the dismantled fentanyl laboratory. For two pf them, prosecutors are seeking house arrest, while one person is to be released on bail, Ruse District Prosecutor Radislav Gradev said at a briefing on August 7.

The investigation has established that two criminal groups were operating in Ruse and Sofia.

One group consisted of five members, while the other had three, one of whom was its leader. Notably, the leader of the first group was also found to have been in charge of both groups.

The leaders of the groups have been charged with organising and leading a criminal organisation, an offence punishable by five to 15 years in prison. The penalties for participants are lower.

Photo: BTA

Ruse anti-mafia officers first uncovered traces of the group producing fentanyl in Sofia.

A further charge has also been brought for possession of particularly large quantities of narcotic substances, which carries the same potential sentence of five to 15 years in prison.

The attention of the Ruse Prosecutor’s Office was drawn to fentanyl following a case in July 2024, when a drug-addicted person died after using narcotics in the courtyard of a kindergarten in the city.

The amount of fentanyl discovered so far is 12.6 kilogrammes, with an estimated value of more than €300 million, although this figure could increase, said the Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP), Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov.

Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov, GDBOP: "After completing our operations yesterday evening, late in the evening, the total amount of fentanyl we discovered in the laboratory and at various addresses in Sofia and across the country was 12.6 kilogrammes. Around 10 kilogrammes of amphetamine, around two kilograms of methamphetamine and around 300 grams of heroin were also found. Illegal firearms were also discovered. Cash sums were seized as well. At the home of one of the detainees, there was a safe in which we found around €310,000 in cash. At another address, we found a flash drive which, after examination, we believe contains cryptocurrency worth around $110,000."

Further analyses of the seized drugs are still to be carried out at the Military Medical Academy (VMA).


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от час и си купили дюнери с парите му
1
Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от...
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул в българското въздушно пространство
2
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул...
БНТ излъчва европейското първенство по лека атлетика - вижте програмата
3
БНТ излъчва европейското първенство по лека атлетика - вижте...
Гонка с полицията в столичния квартал "Борово", задържан е мъж, у когото са намерени дрога и 460 000 евро
4
Гонка с полицията в столичния квартал "Борово", задържан...
Опасно високи температури днес, валежи и гръмотевици утре
5
Опасно високи температури днес, валежи и гръмотевици утре
В 21 области за утре е обявен оранжев код за опасно високи температури
6
В 21 области за утре е обявен оранжев код за опасно високи температури

Най-четени

Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от час и си купили дюнери с парите му
1
Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от...
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса на Западнонилската треска, един развива тежко усложнение, засягащо мозъка
2
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса...
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
3
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино
4
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино
До 38° утре, на места ще има валежи и гръмотевици
5
До 38° утре, на места ще има валежи и гръмотевици
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ излъчва още пет големи събития пряко
6
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ излъчва още пет големи събития пряко

More from: Bulgaria

PM Rumen Radev: A Drone Has Entered Bulgarian Airspace, Exploded Near Compressor Station
PM Rumen Radev: A Drone Has Entered Bulgarian Airspace, Exploded Near Compressor Station
Even After Medical Assesment: Iva Mihaylova Was Once Again Refused Permission to Receive Treatment in Bulgaria Even After Medical Assesment: Iva Mihaylova Was Once Again Refused Permission to Receive Treatment in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
The Fentanyl Affair: Undercover Agents Traced the Operation to the Lab in “Fakulteta” The Fentanyl Affair: Undercover Agents Traced the Operation to the Lab in “Fakulteta”
Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
Manipulated Water Meters and ‘Protection Fee’: New Scandal Involving Former Head of Burgas Water Utility Manipulated Water Meters and ‘Protection Fee’: New Scandal Involving Former Head of Burgas Water Utility
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We Insist That Iva Mihaylova Be Granted Access to Timely and Adequate Medical Care Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We Insist That Iva Mihaylova Be Granted Access to Timely and Adequate Medical Care
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Prime Minister Radev and Moldovan Counterpart Tofan Discuss Moldova's European Path in Phone Call Prime Minister Radev and Moldovan Counterpart Tofan Discuss Moldova's European Path in Phone Call
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул в българското въздушно пространство
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Политика
Камион спука гума в движение и едва не премаза лека кола на Подбалканския път (СНИМКИ) Камион спука гума в движение и едва не премаза лека кола на Подбалканския път (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Зеленски в Белград: Разбирам скептицизма на Вучич към ЕС, но Украйна е във война и няма време за скептицизъм Зеленски в Белград: Разбирам скептицизма на Вучич към ЕС, но Украйна е във война и няма време за скептицизъм
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
По света
Два хеликоптера "Кугър" се включиха в гасенето на пожара в Асеновградско (СНИМКИ) Два хеликоптера "Кугър" се включиха в гасенето на пожара в Асеновградско (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Пожар изпепели две къщи в бобошевското село Висока могила (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Земеделският министър: Има "аномалии" в цените на...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Проверките на НАП: Почти всеки втори обект по Южното Черноморие е с...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО ЗА БНТ: Луис Фонси: "Despacito" е песента,...
Чете се за: 09:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ