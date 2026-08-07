Minor-on-Minor Violence in Radomir: Ivestigation Underway Into the Beating and Humiliation of a Child

Violence between minors has been reported in the town of Radomir, Western Bulgaria. Footage showing a child hitting another child, who is lying on the ground, was shared on social media. The mayor of Radomir immediately called an emergency meeting with all relevant institutions. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Pernik told BNT that all those involved have been identified. The victim is a 12-year-old child, while the alleged perpetrator is 14 years old.

Minutes after the shocking video was circulated, police launched an investigation. The footage shows a child assaulting and insulting another, younger child lying on the ground, removing his clothes and continuing to kick him. Authorities first identified the child from Radomir who was attacked, then the boy who recorded the video, and finally tracked down the alleged attacker, who is from Pernik. The mayor of Radomir called an emergency meeting early in the morning on August 7.

Kiril Stoev, Mayor of Radomir: “Showing how strong you are over someone weaker than you and uploading it online is a way of attracting attention to yourself, and this is at the heart of such posts. Children’s, minors’, access to social networks is not appropriate, because at this age children do not have the right judgement.”

The shocking footage showing the abuse of a minor boy was recorded near the stadium. The video captures the alleged bullies laughing.

Initial information suggests that the violence may have had a racial motive. The mayor said that there had been no similar conflicts or assaults in Radomir so far, describing the town as a calm and safe place

Emil, a relative of the beaten child’s family: “This is unacceptable—to beat a child like that and strip him naked—it’s just not normal.” Lucy: “We have lived all our lives as Roma and Bulgarians together; this has never happened before. If it can be stopped, parents need to take action. We are very worried, because there are people among us who put up with it and put up with it, but there comes a point when there could be a riot here.”

The Pernik District Prosecutor’s Office announced that it has launched an investigation. They have been working with the victimised boy all day, in the presence of his mother, to clarify all the details of the alleged crime.