Bulgarian MPs Hear Mother of Iva Mihaylova from Kočani, Barred from Receiving Medical Treatment in Bulgaria

The mother of Iva Mihaylova from Kočani, North Macedonia, whose story has been reported exclusively by BNT, was heard on August 4 by MPs on the Bulgarian Parliament’s Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad. According to members of the committee, Iva’s case is, above all, a humanitarian one.

The young woman has been unable to receive medical treatment for the past 10 months because she has been prohibited from leaving Kočani following a road traffic accident on the road to Štip. According to her mother, Iva could be left with permanent disabilities if her treatment does not begin as soon as possible.

Iva Mihaylova’s case brought before the Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad

Addressing the MPs, Hristina Mihaylova explained that, in testimony given before the court in North Macedonia, not a single witness had stated that they saw Iva Mihaylova cross into the oncoming lane and cause the collision that occurred on the road between Kočani and Štip at the beginning of October.

She said that only one witness had testified to seeing the actual moment when the two vehicles collided, and that witness stated that Iva had been driving in her own lane, where her car was hit by another vehicle, and that she had not veered into the oncoming traffic.

She added that, despite this series of testimonies exonerating Iva, she continues to be prohibited from leaving Kočani to receive medical treatment.

Hristina Mihaylova, mother of Iva Mihaylova: “They are even refusing to allow Iva to travel for rehabilitation in the neighbouring town of Štip.”

Over the past 10 months, permission for treatment abroad has been requested from the court five times. Documents have been submitted stating that the treatment method the girl needs is not available in hospitals in the Republic of North Macedonia. And every time, the request is denied, and new documents are demanded. Even a report from a medical consultation has been submitted, but so far, permission for treatment in another country has not been granted.

Over the past 10 months, the court has been asked on five occasions to grant permission for treatment abroad. Documents have been submitted confirming that the method of treatment the young woman requires is not available in hospitals in the Republic of North Macedonia.

Each time, however, the request has been refused, with the authorities demanding additional documentation.

A medical board’s expert opinion has also been submitted, but permission for treatment in another country has still not been granted.

Iva Mihaylova once again refused permission to receive treatment in Bulgaria

Hristina Mihaylova, mother of Iva Mihaylova: “The prosecutor told me directly that, until the case is concluded, he will keep her in Kočani, even if she becomes disabled.”

The MPs present agreed that the immediate priority is to ensure that Iva is able to receive treatment in Bulgaria.

It was noted that specialists at 'St Ivan Rilski' Hospital are already familiar with the young woman’s condition and are ready to admit her immediately for surgery.

Angel Georgiev, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Policy for Bulgarians Abroad: “The most concerning issue is the health condition of 23-year-old Iva Mihaylova, who has been denied treatment in Bulgaria for 10 months now. What concerns us are the health consequences of such a prolonged delay in treatment, because there is a real risk that this young woman could become disabled, something I consider unacceptable and contrary to all humanitarian principles and to European principles.”

Members of Parliament expressed hope that Iva Mihaylova would be allowed to receive treatment in Bulgaria and to travel back to Kočani to attend the court hearings in the case against her.