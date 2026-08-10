Ukraine Has Not Intentionally Directed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Toward Bulgaria

Ukraine did not deliberately direct unmanned aerial vehicles towards Bulgaria. This was made clear in a statement by the Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria. Today, August 10, Ukraine's Ambassador Olesia Ilashchuk was invited to a meeting with Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova in connection with the incident involving an unmanned aerial vehicle that crashed on Bulgarian territory on 8 August.

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The statement said that during the meeting, the Ukrainian ambassador gave the following assurances:

- The Ukrainian Defence Forces did not direct unmanned aerial vehicles towards Bulgaria or towards any partner country;

- the Ukrainian side is fully open to co-operation in conducting an investigation;

- the main cause of the incident is Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine;

- Russia is increasingly intensifying its attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, which also poses a direct threat to neighbouring countries;

- ending the war as quickly as possible is of critical importance for ensuring security in the region;

- Ukraine is counting on stronger efforts by the international community to put pressure on the Kremlin to make peace.

It was agreed that close co-ordination would continue as part of the investigation into the causes of the incident.