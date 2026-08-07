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President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria Has Potential in Artificial Intelligence and Businesses Are Recognising These Opportunities

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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Илияна Йотова, среща с Schwarz Digits Bulgaria
Снимка: Head of state's Facebook Page

Bulgaria has significant potential in the fields of information technology and artificial intelligence, and businesses are recognising these opportunities, President Iliana Iotova said in a Facebook post following a meeting with Mihail Petrov, Executive Director of Schwarz Digits Bulgaria on August 6.

According to Iotova, the meeting focused on the IT company’s activities in Bulgaria and its plans for future expansion.

"Schwarz Digits Bulgaria is planning to create a major data centre. Developing technological capacity in Bulgaria will also help achieve the necessary digital sovereignty in Europe," the President said.

Bulgaria’s selection by the European Commission as one of six European countries for the construction of an artificial intelligence gigafactory was not accidental, Iotova added. She also noted that the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) has established itself as a world-class research centre.

The company develops and provides information technology solutions for several divisions of Germany’s Schwarz Group – two retail chains, the recycling company PreZero, and the manufacturing company Schwarz Produktion.

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