БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Задържаха у нас организатор на международна мрежа за...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Антимафиоти от Русе първи засекли следите на групата,...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Неоторозиран достъп, засягащ административни мрежи,...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Детската болница в Бургас посрещна първите си пациенти
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Публикуваха четвъртото класиране за прием в 8-и клас
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Audit Office Opens Conflict of Interest Proceedings Against MP Delyan Peevski

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Запази
ден крайния срок почти половината партии коалиции подали отчетите изборите април сметната палата

The National Audit Office has decided to open conflict of interest proceedings against Delyan Peevski, a member of parliament in the 49th, 50th, 51st and 52nd National Assemblies, and in this capacity a person holding public office, the Audit Office announced on August 5.

The decision follows a report submitted on 31 July 2026 by Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, concerning an alleged discrepancy between the declared assets and income of a public official and their actual lifestyle.

The investigation will cover a three-year period retrospectively, in accordance with the Countering Corruption Among Persons Holding Public Office Act, the National Audit Office added.

The deadline for carrying out the investigation is three months, but it may be extended in cases of factual or legal complexity. Following the investigation, a reasoned decision will be issued on whether a conflict of interest exists or not.

Proceedings to establish a conflict of interest must be initiated within six months of the violation being identified, but no later than three years after the violation occurred.

A conflict of interest may be established if three conditions are met simultaneously: the person holds public office, has exercised specific official powers, and there is a private interest that results in a benefit for that person or for an individual connected to them.



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
1
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Гледайте европейското първенство по плувни спортове по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте европейското първенство по плувни спортове по БНТ 3
Юлиян Попов: Нивото на река Дунав няма да се вдигне с един дъжд
3
Юлиян Попов: Нивото на река Дунав няма да се вдигне с един дъжд
Производители на дини не берат продукцията си заради ниските изкупни цени
4
Производители на дини не берат продукцията си заради ниските...
Прекратиха разследването за инцидента с двамата пилоти от „Граф Игнатиево“
5
Прекратиха разследването за инцидента с двамата пилоти от...
Умира ли рибата в река Дунав: Как ниските нива на водата влияят на биоразнообразието?
6
Умира ли рибата в река Дунав: Как ниските нива на водата влияят на...

Най-четени

МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на бизнесмена от Банкя?
1
МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на...
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса на Западнонилската треска, един развива тежко усложнение, засягащо мозъка
2
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса...
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
3
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица – "Хавайска"
4
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица –...
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино
5
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино
Ива Михайлова: Полицаят, направил измерванията за експертизата на прокуратурата, няма необходимото образование
6
Ива Михайлова: Полицаят, направил измерванията за експертизата на...

More from: Politics

Government Approves 2027 Budget Procedure
Government Approves 2027 Budget Procedure
Cabinet Proposes Lifting the Restriction on Exports of Petroleum Products to the EU Cabinet Proposes Lifting the Restriction on Exports of Petroleum Products to the EU
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
There will be no joint party presidential candidate with GERB, Ivaylo Mirchev of DB says There will be no joint party presidential candidate with GERB, Ivaylo Mirchev of DB says
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Fight Against Illicit Drugs Production and Distribution Will Remain Government Priority, Prime Minister Says Fight Against Illicit Drugs Production and Distribution Will Remain Government Priority, Prime Minister Says
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
GERB: We Have Always Cooperated to Establish the Objective Truth GERB: We Have Always Cooperated to Establish the Objective Truth
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
'Democratic Bulgaria' Seeks Information from U.S. and Prosecutor's Office Over OFAC's Claims on Alleged Bribes Paid by Businessman Bozhkov to Former PM Borisov and Former Finance Minister Goranov 'Democratic Bulgaria' Seeks Information from U.S. and Prosecutor's Office Over OFAC's Claims on Alleged Bribes Paid by Businessman Bozhkov to Former PM Borisov and Former Finance Minister Goranov
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Неоторозиран достъп, засягащ административни мрежи, засякоха от Министерството на иновациите
Неоторозиран достъп, засягащ административни мрежи, засякоха от...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Антимафиоти от Русе първи засекли следите на групата, произвеждала фентанил в София Антимафиоти от Русе първи засекли следите на групата, произвеждала фентанил в София
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Разкриха нелегален цех за зехтин край София, задържаха 7 тона продукт без марка Разкриха нелегален цех за зехтин край София, задържаха 7 тона продукт без марка
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Сметната палата образува производство за конфликт на интереси при Делян Пеевски Сметната палата образува производство за конфликт на интереси при Делян Пеевски
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът одобри бюджетната процедура за 2027 г.
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Задържаха у нас организатор на международна мрежа за наркотрафик...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Поне 17 жертви и 45 ранени в Украйна след поредните руски удари
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Дрон с експлозиви е намерен на летището в Лайпциг
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ