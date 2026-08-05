Audit Office Opens Conflict of Interest Proceedings Against MP Delyan Peevski

The National Audit Office has decided to open conflict of interest proceedings against Delyan Peevski, a member of parliament in the 49th, 50th, 51st and 52nd National Assemblies, and in this capacity a person holding public office, the Audit Office announced on August 5.

The decision follows a report submitted on 31 July 2026 by Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, concerning an alleged discrepancy between the declared assets and income of a public official and their actual lifestyle.

The investigation will cover a three-year period retrospectively, in accordance with the Countering Corruption Among Persons Holding Public Office Act, the National Audit Office added.

The deadline for carrying out the investigation is three months, but it may be extended in cases of factual or legal complexity. Following the investigation, a reasoned decision will be issued on whether a conflict of interest exists or not.

Proceedings to establish a conflict of interest must be initiated within six months of the violation being identified, but no later than three years after the violation occurred.

A conflict of interest may be established if three conditions are met simultaneously: the person holds public office, has exercised specific official powers, and there is a private interest that results in a benefit for that person or for an individual connected to them.







