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GERB: We Have Always Cooperated to Establish the Objective Truth

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Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
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ясни част водачите листи герб сдс предстоящия вот

“We have always shared this position and have supported efforts to establish the objective truth. We know it! But once again, we are seeing a familiar scenario—a single procedural document is taken, individual sentences are taken out of context and incorrectly used in the public space.”

This was written by GERB on its Facebook page.

Democratic Bulgaria Seeks Information from US and Prosecutor’s Office Over OFAC Claims of Bozhkov Allegedly Paying Bribes to Borisov and Goranov

“We will not allow GERB to be dragged into yet another media campaign based on insinuations rather than facts. Let us be accurate—a procedural document has been published, not a court ruling. Attempts to present individual sentences as definitive truth are political propaganda, not legal analysis,” the party wrote.

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