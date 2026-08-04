There will be no joint party presidential candidate with GERB, Ivaylo Mirchev of DB says

There will be no joint party presidential candidate together with GERB, Ivaylo Mirchev from Democratic Bulgaria said.

Ivaylo Mirchev, Democratic Bulgaria: "We are working very actively on this process. Organisational meetings regarding the presidential election are taking place. I hope there will be news soon. Naturally, they will also be in the direction of answering your next question — there will be no joint party candidate with GERB. We are on the same page with We Continue the Change. Democratic Bulgaria and We Continue the Change, as well as the Forum for Democratic Action, are looking in the same direction regarding the presidential election. We are definitely working together with We Continue the Change, on the presidential election candidate."

Asked about the role of the future presidential candidate, Mirchev said: