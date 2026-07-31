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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Tension in Parliament Over the Government's Foreign Policy

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Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
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Lawmakers exchanged sharp remarks following the decision for stationing U.S. aircraft at Bezmer Air Base

напрежение парламента заради външната политика правителството
Снимка: БГНЕС

Tensions flared in Parliament over the government’s foreign policy. Members of Parliament exchanged sharp remarks, following the decision to allow US aerial refuelling aircraft to be stationed at Bezmer Air Base and amid discussion of relations between Bulgaria and Iran.

The debate centred on whether there is a threat to Bulgaria's national security. The issue was raised by the Vazrazhdane party, which, before and at the start of the parliamentary sitting, called for a meeting of the Council of Parliamentary Group Leaders and for the Security Council of the Council of Ministers to be convened. The party also demanded the resignation of the Foreign Minister. Its calls prompted responses from several other opposition parties.

GERB-UDF also issued a statement on Iran, calling for official explanations from the Bulgarian authorities regarding the country's foreign policy. Democratic Bulgaria called for the convening of the Consultative Council on National Security and demanded the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, accusing him of failing to produce a governing programme.

The developments follow Iran's statement describing Bulgaria's actions as an act of aggression after it authorised the deployment of US aerial refuelling aircraft at Bezmer Air Base.

Daniel Mitov, GERB-UDF: "The Iranian ambassador should have been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and asked to clarify whether the statements made by Iranian officials constitute a threat. This is not a question of demonstrating strength, but of meeting the minimum standard of national dignity."

Bozhidar Bozhanov, Democratic Bulgaria: "The Consultative Council on National Security should be convened. Whether this constitutes a threat or not, we expect to hear from the security services and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The criticism directed at the Foreign Ministry is justified, as the appropriate procedure was not followed."

Kostadin Kostadinov, Vazrazhdane: "The danger facing our country is not hypothetical, regardless of what representatives of Rumen Radev's party may say. We will therefore call for the Security Council under the Prime Minister to be convened. We also want an investigation into the activities of the Foreign Minister and whether she has links to foreign intelligence services."

Photos: BTA, BGNES

MPs also gave final approval to holding the presidential election on 25 October, with a run-off vote, if required, scheduled for 1 November. Parliament also approved its summer recess, which will run from 5 August to 23 August, meaning MPs are expected to return to work on 26 August. They also adopted the procedural rules for selecting the composition of the Supreme Judicial Council.

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