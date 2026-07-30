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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Acting Prosecutor General Held a Meeting with Ministers of Justice and of Regional Development

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Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova held a working meeting with Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov and the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Architect Ivan Shishkov. The meeting took place at the Palace of Justice on July 30.

The main focus of the discussions was institutional co-operation aimed at improving the effectiveness of oversight of public spending on infrastructure projects, as well as ensuring timely action where there is evidence of criminal offences.

During the meeting, Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova reaffirmed the commitment of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria to ensuring the timely and lawful completion of case reviews and pre-trial proceedings initiated following reports of irregularities in the construction and repair of infrastructure projects, in strict accordance with the principles of legality, objectivity and independence.

Vanya Stefanova stated that the Prosecutor's Office would fully exercise its statutory powers to pursue criminal liability against all individuals for whom sufficient evidence is gathered showing that, through their actions or omissions, they contributed to the compromise of road infrastructure, committed violations in the awarding or execution of construction contracts, or unlawfully spent or misappropriated public funds.

She stressed that protecting the public interest and upholding the rule of law require effective co-operation between the relevant state institutions, with strict adherence to their statutory powers.

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