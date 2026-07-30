Bulgaria will not allow any direct military actions related to the conflict in the Middle East to be carried out from its territory, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said during a telephone conversation with her Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchii on July 30.

The two ministers reaffirmed their desire to develop bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Iran. Petrova stressed that the deployment of US aerial refuelling aircraft in Bulgaria does not change the country's attitude towards Iran and does not mean that military operations will be conducted from Bulgarian territory.

She also reaffirmed Bulgaria's position in favour of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of ceasefire negotiations.