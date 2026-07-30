БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Велислава Петрова пред Абас Арагчи: България няма да...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
След първите 100 дни на кабинета 42% от хората го...
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
Иво Христов: За да съхраним устойчивия курс на страната...
Чете се за: 07:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova to Iranian Counterpart Abbas Araghchi: Bulgaria will not allow military operations to be conducted from its territory

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Запази
велислава петрова денят европа символ мира единството европейските ценности
Снимка: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bulgaria will not allow any direct military actions related to the conflict in the Middle East to be carried out from its territory, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said during a telephone conversation with her Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchii on July 30.

The two ministers reaffirmed their desire to develop bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Iran. Petrova stressed that the deployment of US aerial refuelling aircraft in Bulgaria does not change the country's attitude towards Iran and does not mean that military operations will be conducted from Bulgarian territory.

She also reaffirmed Bulgaria's position in favour of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of ceasefire negotiations.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на бизнесмена от Банкя?
1
МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на...
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
2
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Полицията във Варна разкри схема за фиктивни бракове с чужденци
3
Полицията във Варна разкри схема за фиктивни бракове с чужденци
Кайрат чака Левски в третия квалификационен кръг на Шампионската лига
4
Кайрат чака Левски в третия квалификационен кръг на Шампионската лига
Левски преодоля румънската буря по пътя към третия кръг в Шампионската лига
5
Левски преодоля румънската буря по пътя към третия кръг в...
Убийството в Банкя: Какви са основните версии за смъртта на бизнесмена?
6
Убийството в Банкя: Какви са основните версии за смъртта на...

Най-четени

БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и композитор акад. Васил Казанджиев
1
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и...
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на ежегодния прайд в Берлин
2
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на...
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на магистрала "Марица"
3
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на...
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
4
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата седмица
5
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата...
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло Калушев е била подготвена за усвояването на средства по ПВУ
6
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло...

More from: Bulgaria

Major Boulevards and Streets in Sofia Are Being Sprayed with Water Due to High Temperatures
Major Boulevards and Streets in Sofia Are Being Sprayed with Water Due to High Temperatures
Search Continues for Suspect in Murder of Businessman Vladimir Yankov After Fatal House Fire in Bankya Search Continues for Suspect in Murder of Businessman Vladimir Yankov After Fatal House Fire in Bankya
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Residents of Bezmer Continue to Express Concerns Over the Deployment of U.S. Aircraft Residents of Bezmer Continue to Express Concerns Over the Deployment of U.S. Aircraft
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Operation Under Way to Refloat Stranded Cruise Ship on the Danube (PHOTOS) Operation Under Way to Refloat Stranded Cruise Ship on the Danube (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Work Has Begun to Recover the Remains of a Mammoth Discovered on the Banks of the Danube River near Ruse (PHOTOS) Work Has Begun to Recover the Remains of a Mammoth Discovered on the Banks of the Danube River near Ruse (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Government Approves New Vignette Prices Effective from 1 August Government Approves New Vignette Prices Effective from 1 August
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.

Водещи новини

"Едва се спасихме, всичко гореше..." – хиляди хора са евакуирани заради пожарите на гръцкия остров Крит
"Едва се спасихме, всичко гореше..." – хиляди хора...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
Гласуването на президентските избори наесен – по нови правила Гласуването на президентските избори наесен – по нови правила
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Велислава Петрова пред Абас Арагчи: България няма да допусне военни действия от нейна територия Велислава Петрова пред Абас Арагчи: България няма да допусне военни действия от нейна територия
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Иван Демерджиев: Бавните действия на българската прокуратура са директен отказ от справедливост Иван Демерджиев: Бавните действия на българската прокуратура са директен отказ от справедливост
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Горските пожари в Испания продължават, въпреки подобрението на...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Делото в Кочани: Часове наред продължава разпита на полицая от...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
По света
Промените в Изборния кодекс: Депутатите гласуват окончателно...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Изтеглят заседналия круизен кораб в река Дунав (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ