Government Approves New Vignette Prices Effective from 1 August

The Bulgarian government expects additional revenue of more than €22.5 million in 2026 and over €54 million annually in the following years as a result of changes to vignette prices. Under amendments to the Tariff of Fees Collected for the Use of the Republican Road Network, approved by the Council of Ministers, vignette prices will increase by 30% from 1 August 2026, the government's press office announced.

For vehicles with a gross weight of up to 3.5 tonnes and M1 category camoing vehicles, the vignette fees for which have remained unchanged since the introduction of the electronic tolling system in 2019, the annual vignette will increase to €64.50 from €49.60. The government said the annual vignette would remain the most cost-effective option for regular users of the national road network.

The price of a three-month vignette will rise to €35.90 from €27.61, while the monthly vignette will increase to €19.90 from €15.34. The weekly vignette will cost €10 instead of €7.67, the weekend vignette will increase to €6.60 from €5.11, and the one-day vignette will rise from €4.09 to €5.30. The Council of Ministers also announced that the compensatory fee for vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes will increase from €35.79 to €46.50.

The additional revenue generated by the revised tariff will be invested in major repairs and rehabilitation of third-class roads. Part of the funding will be allocated to replacing damaged road safety barriers, installing durable thermoplastic road markings, and introducing autonomous lighting in high-risk areas. Additional funds will also be used to modernise the toll system's software modules.

Technical audits have shown that more than 35% of Bulgaria's country’s second- and third-class road network—over 7,000 kilometres in total—is in unsatisfactory or poor condition. According to the government, the chronic shortage of funding for major capital repairs has allowed minor defects to develop into structural damage to road foundations. The current funding model generates sufficient revenue mainly for emergency maintenance works but not for comprehensive rehabilitation.

The government also noted that current European Union road safety standards require the introduction of costly passive safety systems, intelligent traffic management systems, rumble road markings and automated LED lighting. It said current vignette revenues cover only basic maintenance needs, leaving road infrastructure without many of the necessary safety features.

According to the government, introducing the new vignette prices from 1 August will ensure that a significant share of the additional fiscal burden is borne by foreign users of Bulgaria's road network before domestic businesses and motorists experience the full impact. August traditionally sees the highest volume of transit traffic through the country. The government also believes that the additional revenue generated during the autumn months will provide the financial buffer needed for winter road maintenance.