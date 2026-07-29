Sofia Prosecutors Investigate Businessman's Death in Bankya as Suspected Murder

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is investigating the suspected murder of 56-year-old businessman Vladimir Yankov, whose charred body was discovered after a fire at a house in Bankya in the early hours of Monday. The prosecution service said that pre-trial proceedings had been launched as a matter of urgency. The investigation is being carried out by the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

According to the fire service, the emergency call was received at 4.14am. After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found Yankov's severely burned body in one of the rooms of the house. On Tuesday, prosecutors announced that the fire had been deliberately started, with investigators currently treating arson intended to conceal a murder as the main line of inquiry. The results of the forensic post-mortem examination are awaited to determine the exact cause of death and whether the victim had been assaulted before the fire broke out.

Deliberate Arson Suspected in Death of Businessman in Bankya

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the businessman had been subjected to serious violence. However, this information has not been officially confirmed by investigators. Unconfirmed reports suggest that on the night of his death, Vladimir Yankov returned home after having dinner and was driven to the property by an acquaintance. One of the theories being examined is that the crime was financially motivated. According to unofficial information, the businessman had invested in cryptocurrencies and possessed a cryptocurrency wallet worth several million euros. Neither the police nor the prosecution service has confirmed these claims. Investigators are also examining whether the perpetrator was familiar with the victim's routine. According to sources, there were no domestic staff at the property over the weekend, and Yankov was not accompanied by security personnel on the night of the crime.

Investigators found that the second floor of the house had been almost completely destroyed by the fire. They will also examine whether footage from the property's security cameras could help identify the perpetrator. Vladimir Yankov operated a business importing coffee, tea and vending machines from Italy. According to information from the Commercial Register, his companies employed more than 100 people. At present, there is no official information indicating that the businessman had received threats or had outstanding financial liabilities related to his business activities.

The investigation is ongoing, with all possible lines of inquiry being examined.