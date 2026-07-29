22-Year-Old Woman Died in Collision Between Car and Lorry on E79 Road Near Vidin

A 22-year-old woman has died in a collision between a lorry and a passenger car on the E79 main road, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Vidin (Northwestern Bulgaria) said on July 29. The crash occurred near a petrol station.

The accident was reported at 2.40pm. According to preliminary information, a lorry with a semi-trailer bearing Vidin registration plates collided with a passenger car registered in Germany. Police, fire and emergency medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The driver of the passenger car, a 22-year-old woman, died in the crash. A woman and a child travelling with her were taken to the General Hospital in Vidin for medical treatment.

Photos: BTA

The driver of the lorry, a 51-year-old man from the village of Archar, tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

An investigative team is carrying out a scene examination. Police said traffic in the area will be restored once the procedural and investigative actions have been completed.