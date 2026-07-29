Police Seize 35 Tonnes of Unfit Food Intended for Retail Distribution

Police have seized 19 tonnes of chicken meat and more than 16 tonnes of butter during a specialised operation. Officers from the Economic Police Department of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) carried out the raid, preventing almost 19 tonnes of chicken deemed unfit for human consumption from reaching the market.

The operation took place at a cold storage facility in the industrial yard of the village of Podgumer, where meat prohibited for human consumption had been prepared for distribution. The chicken carried labels indicating that it was intended for animal consumption, but inspectors found that some of the packages were missing these labels during the warehouse inspection. The chicken originated from Brazil, while the butter was produced in Denmark.

At present, all 35 tonnes of products have been seized by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), which told Bulgarian National Television (BNT) that its inspection is ongoing. The manager of the company involved has not yet provided further details.