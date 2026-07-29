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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Food Safety Agency Seizes More Than 174 Tonnes of Food in Over 12,000 Inspections in One Month

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Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
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агенцията храните иззе 174 тона храни 000 проверки месец
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More than 174 tonnes of food products of animal and non-animal origin were seized and ordered for destruction following inspections carried out by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) between 22 June and 21 July 2026.

As part of official controls, including targeted inspections and checks following reports from members of the public, BFSA inspectors carried out 12,185 inspections at food production, processing and distribution sites.

The most frequently identified violations involved the sale of food products past their expiry date, products with unclear origins, improper storage, failures to provide consumers with the required information, and unsatisfactory hygiene conditions at facilities.

A total of 859 compliance notices were issued for the identified violations, and 120 administrative offence reports were drawn up.

The Food Safety Agency also issued 25 orders suspending the entire operations of food establishments – two involving food production facilities and wholesale warehouses, and 23 involving retail outlets. Partial suspension of activities was imposed at six sites – three food production facilities and three catering establishments and shops.

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