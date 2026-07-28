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Antarctic Research Vessel “Sts. Cyril and Methodius” Opens Its Doors to Visitors in Nessebar

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Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
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корабът bdquoсв кирил методийldquo акостира несебър извисе дълга опашка желаещи разгледат

The research vessel “Sts. Cyril and Methodius” is marking five years since joining the fleet of the 'Nikola Vaptsarov' Naval Academy.


To commemorate the anniversary, the ship docked at Nessebar Marina and opened its doors to visitors. A long queue formed as people waited to come aboard and see the vessel’s common areas, crew cabins, the captain’s bridge and the working zones used to operate the ship during voyages.

The polar vessel provides logistical support for Bulgaria’s national expeditions to Antarctica and carries out specialised tasks in some of the most challenging conditions. Over the past five years, “Sts. Cyril and Methodius” has completed four successful voyages to Antarctica, while the crew is already preparing for its fifth expedition.

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