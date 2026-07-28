Georgian Ethno-Folk 'Trio Mandili' Returns to Bulgaria With s Series of Concerts

Georgian ethno-folk sensation Trio Mandili is returning to Bulgaria with a series of special concerts. Following their unforgettable performances in recent years and the warm reception from Bulgarian audiences, the trio is coming back for an even larger meeting with fans in four cities. Their first concert in the country will take place on 28 July in Varna as part of the Summer Sea Garden Concerts series, the organisers announced.

Trio Mandili are a shining example of why Georgian folk music is so popular and loved around the world. Fans in Bulgaria still speak of the magic the trio brings to the stage – their authentic energy, traditional Georgian songs, polyphonic vocals and that special moment when the music goes beyond the stage and becomes a shared experience. Interest is already enormous, and Bulgaria is one of the countries where Trio Mandili have their strongest and most loyal following.

Bulgarian audiences have always welcomed the trio with exceptional warmth, while the Georgian performers have repeatedly spoken about the strong connection they have with the country.

This time, fans can expect a longer setlist featuring favourite songs and new arrangements, traditional Georgian instruments and distinctive vocal harmonies, as well as the close interaction with the audience that has become the trio’s trademark.

As a surprise for their Bulgarian fans, Trio Mandili have prepared special musical moments. Following their concert in the seaside capital, the group will present unique setlists in Sofia on 11 September, Veliko Tarnovo on 13 September and Plovdiv on 14 September.

The four concerts are expected to be among Trio Mandili’s most emotional performances of 2026.