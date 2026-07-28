Unique Kotel Carpets to Go on Public Display for the First Time

Samples of Kotel's traditional carpet-weaving craft donated to the local museum will go on public display for the first time during the 10th Festival of Ethnic Traditions, Colours and the Kotel Carpet, taking place in the town of Kotel (Eastern Bulgaria, sliven district) from 31 July to 2 August.

Over the past decade, the collection of the Kotel History Museum has been enriched with ten donated Kotel carpets and carpet runners. While some have been exhibited at previous editions of the festival, this year visitors will have their first opportunity to see several of the museum's newest acquisitions.

The donors include Ilonka Dyulgerova, Radka Karabekirova, Dimitrina Georgieva, Keti Velcheva, Zdravcho Zdravchev and Vladimir Hultakov. The donated carpets, featuring traditional designs such as Tabriz, The Roses, The Lyre, Panels, and Curly Stars, are regarded as valuable examples of Kotel's carpet-weaving tradition and the craftsmanship of generations of local weavers.

The Municipality of Kotel said each donation reflects a deep respect for the town's history and a shared commitment to preserving this priceless cultural heritage for future generations. The municipality also expressed its gratitude to all donors and paid tribute to the late Dimitrina Georgieva.

During the festival's 10th anniversary edition, residents and visitors will be able to view a selection of these donations, which tell the story of one of Bulgaria's most distinctive traditional crafts and contribute to safeguarding the authentic heritage of Kotel carpet weaving.

Ahead of the festival, researcher, author and exhibition curator Dora Kurshumova said that the Kotel carpet should be nominated for inclusion in UNESCO's World Heritage List.