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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Masterpieces of Graphic Art On Display at “Vezhdi” Gallery

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Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
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шедьоври графиката галерия вежди

Masterpieces of Bulgarian graphic art have gone on display at the Vezhdi Gallery, where the exhibition The Great Masters of Bulgarian Graphic Art opened this evening.

Curated by Vezhdi Rashidov, the exhibition features works by 17 of Bulgaria's most celebrated graphic artists. Bringing together such a comprehensive visual narrative, he said, had been no easy task.

"The 1980s were the golden age of Bulgarian graphic art. What set it apart was that we had outstanding draughtsmen of world-class calibre and exceptionally skilful masters of the medium," Rashidov said.

The exhibition showcases landmark works that represent the pinnacle of the genre. The predominantly black-and-white compositions, interwoven with subtle touches of colour and rich emotional depth, have left a lasting mark on Bulgaria's cultural heritage. Together, they form a constellation of artists whose graphic works continue to convey enduring artistic messages.

"Everyone carries a world within themselves. That is style – like a grain of millet. Perfection is like that grain; you can somehow feel it between your fingers," Rashidov said.

Through exhibitions such as this, Rashidov hopes to revive public appreciation of the leading figures in Bulgarian visual art, whose work earned international recognition and established Bulgaria's place on the global artistic stage.

The exhibition will remain open until the end of the summer.

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