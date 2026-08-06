"The Forgotten Deities": An Exhibition Showcasing Over 6,000 Years of Religious Beliefs in the Bulgarian Lands (see pics)

The The Forgotten Deities exhibition features 213 rare artifacts and traces the development of religious beliefs in Bulgarian lands from the early Neolithic period to Late Antiquity. The exhibiton will be will open to the public from August 7 to January 17, 2027, at the National Archaeological Museum in Sofia, the National Archaeological Institute with Museum - Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (NAIM-BAS).

The exhibition offers a journey through more than 6,000 years of spiritual history and presents some of the most valuable evidence of the religious world of the ancient societies that inhabited what is now Bulgaria.

Photos: BGNES