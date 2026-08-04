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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

"We Are Standing on Sacred Ground That Needs Someone to Tell Its Story More Widely," President Iliana Iotova said at Perperikon

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Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
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момента сме стъпили свещена земя нужда разказва повече нея каза президентът илияна йотова перперикон

A large stone mausoleum was discovered a few days ago at Perperikon. The structure is located in the so-called Area Sacra (Sacred Area) in the southern part of the ancient city.

It is part of the 11 mausoleums already uncovered at the site. The discovery proves that Perperikon retained its status as a sacred place until at least the 6th century AD. President Iliana Iotova also visited the site.

The sarcophagus belonged to a prominent citizen from the 3rd–4th centuries. According to archaeologists, this is not a Christian burial site. A 6th-century basilica is also currently being uncovered in the city, which was inhabited from 7000 BC until the 14th century.

According to data from the museum in Kardzhali, around 35,000 people visit Perperikon every year.

liana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "Bulgaria continues to lack sufficient tourism promotion. This place has a special energy, and at this moment we are standing on sacred ground that needs someone to tell its story more widely."

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