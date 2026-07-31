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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Varna's Literary Festival Brings a Sea of Books to the Black Sea City

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Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
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море книги залива варна август

From today through August 9, Varna has another “sea”—one of books. The traditional literary festival is being held for the second year and officially began just a few minutes ago. The most eager readers have been browsing and selecting their new books since this morning.

From today until 9 August, Varna has another sea to enjoy – a sea of books. The city's annual literary festival is being held for the second consecutive year and officially opened just minutes ago. The keenest readers have been browsing and choosing their next books since this morning.

More than 70 publishing houses have set up stands along Knyaz Boris I Boulevard in Varna and will welcome residents and visitors over the next 10 days.

The festival is not only a vast open-air bookshop but also a venue for more than 80 cultural events, including children's activities, music and concerts, as well as talks and book signings with popular authors for readers of all ages. Among the visiting writers are Stefan Tsanev, Iskra Orumova and Zdravka Evtimova. Detailed information about where and when their events will take place is available on the festival's website.

Visitors said:

"It's very well organised. There are more publishers than last year. I usually look for something classic, with good style and beautiful language, something that gives me real pleasure to read."

"It's a wonderful idea. There should be moments when we can allow ourselves to open our hearts."

"I come every year."

BNT: "What do you usually look for? What's your favourite type of book?"

"Usually crime fiction and historical novels."

"I'll have a look around. I might even discover a new author."

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