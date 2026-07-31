Bulgaria Acquires Historian Ivan Gadzhev's Archive

Bulgaria has acquired the archive of historian and public figure Ivan Gadzhev for a sum well below 1 million euros. Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov told the morning programme 'The Day Begins' on July 30.

The archive of the Macedonian emigration contains valuable documents, complete runs of Macedonian-language publications issued in the United States, as well as video and audio testimonies and periodicals. According to Mr Hristov, these materials contain evidence of the Bulgarian identity of individuals from the period following the Ilinden Uprising.

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov said the archive documents the Macedonian emigre community and "clearly proves the Bulgarian character of Macedonia."

Ivo Hristov, Deputy Prime Minister:"This archive was the subject of interest from many countries. It could have been used against Bulgaria, but thanks to the swift action of the Bulgarian institutions over the past two months, we acquired these invaluable documents, including complete runs of Macedonian publications in the United States in which people with fresh memories after the Ilinden Uprising describe who they are, how they see themselves, and that they identify as Bulgarians." Hristov said.

The archive is now to be studied, and access for historians will be regulated.

"I believe that many compelling testimonies will emerge from it, which will bolster our national self-confidence and sober some people beyond our borders," he added.

Hristov explained that the acquisition was made possible through the rapid response of Bulgarian institutions and the co-operation of the heirs. Bulgarian authorities managed to trace five heirs in the United States.

Ivo Hristov, Deputy Prime Minister: "The archive cost a very reasonable amount, well below €1 million. So we are acquiring everything, including the award, because this was the wish of the heirs and the condition under which they were able to hand over the archive. We had to locate five heirs in the United States. Thanks to the effective efforts of Svetoslav Stankov, our consul in Chicago, we managed to do so. All institutions provided wholehearted support for a cause that serves the public interest, and I thank them for that."

According to him, the acquisition of the archive is evidence of the state's commitment to preserving historical memory.