БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Втори американски самолет цистерна кацна на летище...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Първият от очакваните до 8 американски самолета цистерни...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Работната група продължава работата по избора на град...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Изплащането на пенсиите започва на 7 август
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
ЕК преведе на България близо 900 милиона евро по ПВУ
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Демерджиев: Има заподозрени за убийството на бизнесмена...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Народното събрание определи датата на президентските избори
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Пълно разоръжаване: Съветът за мир постигна споразумение...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
ЦСКА продължава в квалификациите на Лига Европа след...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Acquires Historian Ivan Gadzhev's Archive

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
EN
Запази

"The archive contains valuable documents, Macedonian publications from the United States, as well as video and audio recordings," Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov said

иво христов
Снимка: БГНЕС/Архив

Bulgaria has acquired the archive of historian and public figure Ivan Gadzhev for a sum well below 1 million euros. Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov told the morning programme 'The Day Begins' on July 30.

The archive of the Macedonian emigration contains valuable documents, complete runs of Macedonian-language publications issued in the United States, as well as video and audio testimonies and periodicals. According to Mr Hristov, these materials contain evidence of the Bulgarian identity of individuals from the period following the Ilinden Uprising.

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov said the archive documents the Macedonian emigre community and "clearly proves the Bulgarian character of Macedonia."

Ivo Hristov, Deputy Prime Minister:"This archive was the subject of interest from many countries. It could have been used against Bulgaria, but thanks to the swift action of the Bulgarian institutions over the past two months, we acquired these invaluable documents, including complete runs of Macedonian publications in the United States in which people with fresh memories after the Ilinden Uprising describe who they are, how they see themselves, and that they identify as Bulgarians." Hristov said.

The archive is now to be studied, and access for historians will be regulated.

"I believe that many compelling testimonies will emerge from it, which will bolster our national self-confidence and sober some people beyond our borders," he added.

Hristov explained that the acquisition was made possible through the rapid response of Bulgarian institutions and the co-operation of the heirs. Bulgarian authorities managed to trace five heirs in the United States.

Ivo Hristov, Deputy Prime Minister: "The archive cost a very reasonable amount, well below €1 million. So we are acquiring everything, including the award, because this was the wish of the heirs and the condition under which they were able to hand over the archive. We had to locate five heirs in the United States. Thanks to the effective efforts of Svetoslav Stankov, our consul in Chicago, we managed to do so. All institutions provided wholehearted support for a cause that serves the public interest, and I thank them for that."

According to him, the acquisition of the archive is evidence of the state's commitment to preserving historical memory.

Ivo Hristov, Deputy Prime Minister: "The acquisition of this archive belonging to Ivan Gadzev is, in my view, the best evidence of the government's determination to preserve memory."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
1
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Утре е последната възможност за купуване на стаж за пенсия преди да поскъпне от 1 август
2
Утре е последната възможност за купуване на стаж за пенсия преди да...
Демерджиев: Има заподозрени за убийството на бизнесмена Владимир Янков в Банкя
3
Демерджиев: Има заподозрени за убийството на бизнесмена Владимир...
Ива Михайлова: Полицаят, направил измерванията за експертизата на прокуратурата, няма необходимото образование
4
Ива Михайлова: Полицаят, направил измерванията за експертизата на...
Съдът в Хасково с първо заседание по делото срещу Беляшки
5
Съдът в Хасково с първо заседание по делото срещу Беляшки
Лудогорец се размина с европейски футбол през сезона след равенство с Апоел
6
Лудогорец се размина с европейски футбол през сезона след равенство...

Най-четени

МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на бизнесмена от Банкя?
1
МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на...
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и композитор акад. Васил Казанджиев
2
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и...
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на ежегодния прайд в Берлин
3
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на...
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на магистрала "Марица"
4
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на...
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
5
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата седмица
6
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата...

More from: Culture

Varna's Literary Festival Brings a Sea of Books to the Black Sea City
Varna's Literary Festival Brings a Sea of Books to the Black Sea City
International Working Group Continues Evaluation Process for Eurovision 2027 Host City International Working Group Continues Evaluation Process for Eurovision 2027 Host City
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Crocodile Tooth and Dinosaur Bone Among Discoveries from Ninth Palaeontological Expedition at Tran Dinosaur Site Crocodile Tooth and Dinosaur Bone Among Discoveries from Ninth Palaeontological Expedition at Tran Dinosaur Site
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Rotunda-Shaped Mausoleum and Rock-Cut Tomb of Deified Thracian Ruler Discovered at Perperikon Rotunda-Shaped Mausoleum and Rock-Cut Tomb of Deified Thracian Ruler Discovered at Perperikon
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Work Has Begun to Recover the Remains of a Mammoth Discovered on the Banks of the Danube River near Ruse (PHOTOS) Work Has Begun to Recover the Remains of a Mammoth Discovered on the Banks of the Danube River near Ruse (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Antarctic Research Vessel “Sts. Cyril and Methodius” Opens Its Doors to Visitors in Nessebar Antarctic Research Vessel “Sts. Cyril and Methodius” Opens Its Doors to Visitors in Nessebar
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Втори американски самолет цистерна кацна на летище "Безмер"
Втори американски самолет цистерна кацна на летище "Безмер"
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Първият от очакваните до 8 американски самолета цистерни кацна в базата в "Безмер" Първият от очакваните до 8 американски самолета цистерни кацна в базата в "Безмер"
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Работната група продължава работата по избора на град домакин на "Евровизия" 2027 Работната група продължава работата по избора на град домакин на "Евровизия" 2027
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
ЕК преведе на България близо 900 милиона евро по ПВУ ЕК преведе на България близо 900 милиона евро по ПВУ
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
Велислава Петрова: България никога не е била официално част от...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Проверка на ловешката болница разпореди министърът на здравеопазването
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Тъжният Дунав в плен на сушата (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Галерия
Кризата с мигранти в Сеута: Българинът Данаил Алеков с разказ за...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ