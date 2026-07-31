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Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

International Working Group Continues Evaluation Process for Eurovision 2027 Host City

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EN
Запази
бургас варна пловдив софия борят домакинството bdquoевровизия 2027ldquo

The international working group responsible for selecting the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2027 continues its work.

The evaluation process includes additional clarifications requested from the municipalities, which are still under review.

Sofia and Burgas have been shortlisted as the two candidate cities in the final leg of the Eurovision 2027 Host City race.

BNT Director General Milena Milotinova: Hosting “Eurovision 2027” Is a National Cause That Will Showcase Bulgaria To the World

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