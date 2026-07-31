International Working Group Continues Evaluation Process for Eurovision 2027 Host City

The international working group responsible for selecting the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2027 continues its work.

The evaluation process includes additional clarifications requested from the municipalities, which are still under review.

Sofia and Burgas have been shortlisted as the two candidate cities in the final leg of the Eurovision 2027 Host City race.

BNT Director General Milena Milotinova: Hosting “Eurovision 2027” Is a National Cause That Will Showcase Bulgaria To the World