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Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул в българското въздушно пространство * * * Няма поражения по хора и по сграден фонд, районът е отцепен, допълни премиерът * * * Радев каза още, че продължават да следят обстановката и да засилват наблюдението

The Colours of Rila: A Summer Walk Around the Seven Rila Lakes (see pics)

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Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
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During the hot summer days, the Seven Rila Lakes remain a popular destination for thousands of tourists who go hiking in the mountains.

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Bulgaria’s Rila Nature Park is the home of one of the most remarkable natural phenomena on the Balkan Peninsula - the Seven Rila Lakes. They are of glacial origin and are located one above the other, connected by small streams, which form waterfalls and cascades.

Each lake carries a name associated with its most characteristic feature. The highest one is called Salzata ("The Tear") due to its clear waters that allow visibility in depth. The next one in height carries the name Okoto ("The Eye") after its almost perfectly oval form. Okoto is the deepest cirque lake in Bulgaria, with a depth of 37.5 m. Babreka ("The Kidney") is the lake with the steepest shores of the entire group. Bliznaka ("The Twin") is the largest one. Trilistnika ("The Trefoil") has an irregular shape and low shores. The shallowest lake is Ribnoto Ezero ("The Fish Lake") and the lowest one is Dolnoto Ezero ("The Lower Lake"), where the waters that flow out of the other lakes are gathered to form the Dzherman River.

Photos: BTA

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