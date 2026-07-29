Critically Low Water Levels of the Danube Reveal Mammoth Remains Near Ruse

Critically low water levels on the River Danube near the village of Ryahovo in Ruse district have uncovered remains believed to belong to a mammoth, authorities have confirmed.

The discovery was reported by a local resident who came across the unusual find on the riverbed yesterday.

The Regional History Museum in Ruse confirmed the information and specified that a lower jaw, two tusks, and a rib had been discovered.

Photos: Slivo Pole Municipality

A team of experts is expected to arrive at the site tomorrow morning to recover the bones for further examination. Following laboratory analyses, specialists will determine with precision the origin and age of the specimen.