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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Motorcyclist Died After Road Accident in Varna

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Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
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моторист загина катастрофа варна

A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a road traffic collision on Levski Boulevard in Varna. Police said the incident was reported shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Two cars and the motorcyclist collided. The drivers of the cars were not injured. Both drivers tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

The crash involved two cars and the motorcycle. Neither of the car drivers was injured.

They both tested negative for alcohol and drugs, police confirmed.

One lane of Levski Boulevard has been closed to traffic while emergency services remain at the scene. Traffic is being diverted via alternative routes.


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