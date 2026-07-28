Child Injured in Electric Scooter Crash in Lyaskovets Is Being Transported by Air Ambulance to Sofia

A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured while riding an electric scooter, according to the Veliko Tarnovo Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry.

The incident occurred at around 10:00 a.m. today, July 28, in the town of Lyaskovets. The child was taken to hospital in Veliko Tarnovo in a serious condition.

He is expected to be transferred by air ambulance to Pirogov University Emergency Hospital in Sofia for specialist treatment.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the incident.