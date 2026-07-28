БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Първи кадри на катастрофиралия на...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Гранични полицаи евакуират с катер пасажери и екипаж от...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
МО проучва варианти за изтребители втора ръка заради...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Румен Радев: Ще подкрепим кандидатурата на Илияна Йотова...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

"Podkrepa" Trade Union Calls on the President to Veto the State Budget Act

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
EN
Запази
bdquoподкрепаldquo призовава президента наложи вето закона държавния бюджет
Снимка: BTA/archive

The Podkrepa Confederation of Labour has called on President Iliiana Iotova to veto the 2026 State Budget Act and return it to Parliament for further consideration.

The union objects to provisions contained in the Act's transitional and final clauses, which introduce substantial amendments to the Labour Code. The disputed changes concern the calculation of length of service and the mechanism for determining the minimum wage, according to a statement published on the union's website.

"These provisions are not merely technical budgetary rules. They have a direct impact on labour rights, incomes and the standard of living of hundreds of thousands of workers and should therefore be reconsidered by the National Assembly," the Confederation said.

The union argues that the amendments to the Labour Code require more than the formal observance of the procedures for tripartite social dialogue. It says a full assessment should also be carried out of their impact on workers, the state budget and businesses.

A few days earlier, the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) also voiced objections to the budget. It called on Ombudswoman Velislava Delcheva to exercise her constitutional powers by referring the provisions concerning the minimum wage and length of service in the 2026 Budget Act to the Constitutional Court.

The parliamentary opposition has likewise criticised the adopted budget.

Later today, President Iotova is due to meet representatives of the parliamentary group of We Continue the Change, following the party's petition calling for a presidential veto of the 2026 State Budget Act.

Parliament gave final approval to the 2026 State Budget on Friday, 24 July.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
1
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло Калушев е била подготвена за усвояването на средства по ПВУ
2
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло...
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над нормата
3
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над нормата
Жена на 61 и съпругът ѝ на 71 станаха родители за първи път
4
Жена на 61 и съпругът ѝ на 71 станаха родители за първи път
Заради незаконни каравани проверяват частна гора край Кара дере
5
Заради незаконни каравани проверяват частна гора край Кара дере
Иран предупреди България за „Безмер“, властите уверяват: Няма непосредствен риск
6
Иран предупреди България за „Безмер“, властите...

Най-четени

В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
1
В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на ежегодния прайд в Берлин
2
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на...
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на "Пътна полиция"
3
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на...
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на магистрала "Марица"
4
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на...
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
5
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата седмица
6
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата...

More from: Bulgaria

Defence Ministry Exploring Options for Second-Hand Fighter Jets Amid Delay to Bulgaria's Second Batch of F-16s
Defence Ministry Exploring Options for Second-Hand Fighter Jets Amid Delay to Bulgaria's Second Batch of F-16s
Dry Grass and Shrubs Burning in Several Places near Montana Dry Grass and Shrubs Burning in Several Places near Montana
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Motorcyclist Died After Road Accident in Varna Motorcyclist Died After Road Accident in Varna
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
First Images of the Bus That Crashed on Tsarigradsko Shose in Sofia (PHOTOS) First Images of the Bus That Crashed on Tsarigradsko Shose in Sofia (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Border Police Officers Evacuate Passengers and Crew from Stranded Ship on the Danube Border Police Officers Evacuate Passengers and Crew from Stranded Ship on the Danube
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
"Petrohan" Case: Atanas Rusev Claims the Group around Ivaylo Kalushev Had Been Set Up to Obtain Enormous Amount of Funding under Recovery and Resilience Plan "Petrohan" Case: Atanas Rusev Claims the Group around Ivaylo Kalushev Had Been Set Up to Obtain Enormous Amount of Funding under Recovery and Resilience Plan
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.

Водещи новини

ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Първи кадри на катастрофиралия на "Цариградско шосе" автобус (СНИМКИ)
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Първи кадри на катастрофиралия на "Цариградско...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
МО проучва варианти за изтребители втора ръка заради забавянето на F-16 МО проучва варианти за изтребители втора ръка заради забавянето на F-16
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Николай Денков: Ако президентът не наложи вето върху бюджета, ще сезираме Конституционния съд Николай Денков: Ако президентът не наложи вето върху бюджета, ще сезираме Конституционния съд
Чете се за: 07:30 мин.
У нас
Евакуирани са всички пътници от заседналия круизен кораб в река Дунав Евакуирани са всички пътници от заседналия круизен кораб в река Дунав
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Близо 1500 евро са неободими за месечната издръжка на тричленно...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев: Вицепрезидентът трябва да крепи единството на...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Политика
Огненият ад в Европа: Още една жертва на пожарите във Франция
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
По света
Мощен трус от 7,1 в Япония: Опасения за жертви в рухнал търговски...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ