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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Family Rescues Injured Stork with Broken Wing

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Снимка: Иван Янев

A young stork with a severely broken wing and serious injuries was rescued thanks to the quick response of a family from the village of Mednikarovo in the Galabovo region, Southern Bulgaria. The distressed bird is now being cared for at the “Green Balkans” Wildlife Rescue Centre in Stara Zagora, where veterinarians are working to help it recover.

The unexpected visitor was spotted in a helpless condition by Tyanko Penev Minkov and his wife, Pepa. Rather than leaving the injured bird behind, the couple immediately took it into their home to protect it from predators and cared for it until a specialist rescue team arrived.

The family promptly alerted the Galabovo Municipality, which quickly coordinated with the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW) – Stara Zagora. Environmental inspectors arrived at the scene, took charge of the injured stork from the family, and safely transported it to the Green Balkans Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Thanks to the timely and compassionate intervention of Tyanko and Pepa, the young feathered patient has every chance of recovering and flying again.

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