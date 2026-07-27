Iran Warns Bulgaria over US Aircraft Deployment; Authorities insist: No Immediate Security Risk

There is no direct threat to Bulgaria’s security, it became clear after a meeting between Prime Minister Rumen Radev, ministers and the heads of security services on July 27.

Security measures have been strengthened at Bezmer Air Base and for the country’s airspace.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a new warning to Bulgaria over the decision by the Bulgarian Parliament to allow up to eight US aerial refuelling aircraft to be deployed at Bezmer.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the security services early this morning showed that measures had been taken to step up security at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria’s airspace, and ensure the safety of citizens.

The latest reaction from Iran’s Foreign Ministry came in response to a journalist’s question during its weekly press conference regarding the decision by the Bulgarian Parliament to allow US aerial refuelling aircraft to be deployed on Bulgarian territory.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran was aware that Bulgaria had previously allowed Sofia Airport to be used in the war against the Islamic Republic.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “ those making decisions in Bulgaria must bear responsibility for the dangerous decision to host a US aerial refuelling aircraft at their military bases. This does not correspond with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the foundations of international law. According to Resolution 3314 of the UN General Assembly, this decision could be interpreted as an act of aggression.”

Baghaei also said he was aware that the people of Bulgaria and a significant number of Bulgarian lawmakers opposed the decision regarding the US aircraft deployment. Tehran also added that, according to it, every honest person knows that the military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran is illegal and that the two countries have committed “countless war crimes”.

In response to a question from BNT, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said there had been no change so far in its position on the matter, which was expressed after the official note delivered by the Iranian embassy last week.

At the time, the ministry said that Bulgaria was not taking any hostile action against Iran while fulfilling its commitments to its ally, the United States. No military operations in the Middle East would be carried out from Bulgarian territory.

Earlier today, a working meeting at the Council of Ministers discussed the security environment and the challenges arising from it for the country.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, Transport Minister Georgi Peev, and the heads of all security services.

They stressed that there was no direct threat to Bulgaria’s security, while the responsible institutions remained in constant contact with their partners in the region and within NATO in order to receive timely warnings in the event of an escalation of military operations in the Middle East and Ukraine.