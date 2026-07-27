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Budget 2027 Should Be a Budget for Growth and Reforms, Says Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Pulev

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Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
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"We are providing all the tools needed for the development of industry and the regions," Pulev added

вицепремиерът пулев бюджет 2027 бюджет растежа реформите

Budget 2027 should be a budget for growth and reforms. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Pulev in Shumen, where he held a meeting with representatives of investor companies from the city’s Industrial Zone. During the discussion, the participants addressed the region’s development prospects, infrastructure challenges, necessary legislative changes and measures to encourage investment.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the preparation of Budget 2027 will focus on policies aimed at growth and support for industry.

“Budget 2027 must be a budget for growth and reforms. It will include all the necessary tools for the development of industry, the modernisation of infrastructure and support for the regions. I am counting on active dialogue with businesses. The more specific the companies’ proposals are, the more effectively we will be able to defend them and secure the necessary funding,” the Economy Minister said.

The meeting revealed that new investments and production expansions worth more than €200 million are currently under way in the Shumen Industrial Zone.

“The Shumen Industrial Zone is an example of how industrial parks in Bulgaria should be developed. The region is a key industrial centre for Northern Bulgaria and has all the necessary conditions to attract new investors, expand existing production and create quality jobs. These are precisely the regions that should be the driving force behind the country’s economic growth,” Pulev said.

He stressed that the development of industrial zones and parks is among the government’s main priorities and will be a leading focus in the governing programme of “Progressive Bulgaria”.

“In the governing programme, we will include all the necessary tools to support the regions and industry. There will be no surprises – we are fulfilling the commitments we made to businesses. We will develop energy security, transport connectivity and industrial infrastructure, because these are the foundations for attracting new investment and creating quality jobs,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasised.

Business representatives identified the construction of new electricity substations, increasing power capacity, improving transport infrastructure and speeding up procedures for implementing investment projects as their main priorities.

“The government must act as a catalyst for business, not a hindrance. That is why we are collecting proposals from companies, industrial zones, employers’ organisations and experts within the administration. Our goal is to remove unnecessary regulations, shorten deadlines and create a better environment for investment,” the minister said.

Pulev recalled that despite the difficult budget situation, the government had managed to secure significant financial resources in support of industry.

“Instead of focusing on artificially reducing the deficit at the expense of businesses and regions, we chose to support the economy. In Budget 2026, we secured €200 million in support for energy-intensive companies and a further €60 million for incentive measures related to investment projects. These are funds that will help Bulgarian industry remain competitive and continue to invest,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that these funds are particularly important for companies that have already fulfilled their investment commitments, expanded their production and created new jobs.

“We cannot talk about new strategic investments if we do not support the companies that are already operating, producing and providing thousands of jobs. Our task is first to strengthen the existing industrial base and then to build on it with new investors and new production facilities,” Pulev said.

During his visit to Shumen, the Deputy Prime Minister also held meetings with the mayor of Shumen Municipality Hristo Hristov and the regional governor Georgi Zhekov.

He told them that regional development would be among the government’s leading priorities.

“The success of the regions depends on strong cooperation between the state, local authorities and businesses. Only when we work in the same direction can we build the necessary infrastructure, attract new strategic investors and create more quality jobs. Shumen is one of the regions with the greatest potential for industrial development, and the state will continue to be an active partner in its growth,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasised.

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