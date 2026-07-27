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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Following a Meeting of the Security Services at PM Radev's Office: No Direct Threat to Bulgaria's Security

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The relevant institutions remain in continuous contact to ensure timely warning of any escalation of military operations in the Middle East and Ukraine.

среща службите радев пряка заплаха сигурността българия
Снимка: Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Rumen Radev on July 27 held a working meeting at the Council of Ministers to discuss the country's security environment and the challenges arising from it.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Peev, Chair of the State Agency for National Security (DANS) Plamen Tonchev, Chair of the State Intelligence Agency Anton Gechev, Director of the Military Intelligence Service Brigadier General Venelin Venev, Deputy Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Krasimir Kanev, Deputy Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force Brigadier General Dimitar Georgiev, Acting Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, and Colonel Hristiyan Hristov, Acting Director of the Military Police Service.

Representatives of the security services stressed that there is no direct threat to Bulgaria's security. They said the responsible institutions remain in continuous contact with their regional partners and with NATO to ensure timely warning of any escalation of military operations in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Measures have been taken to strengthen security at Bezmer Air Base, enhance the protection of Bulgaria's airspace, and ensure the safety of the country's citizens.

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