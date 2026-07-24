PM Rumen Radev and US Energy Secretary Discuss Bulgaria-US Partnership in the Energy Sector

Prime Minister Rumen Radev discussed the Bulgaria-US partnership in the energy sector during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, the government's press office said on July 24.

Among the key topics of discussion were energy diversification in South Eastern Europe through improved interconnectivity, the construction of the Vertical Gas Corridor, the project to build new units at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant using US technology, as well as the development of large data centres and artificial intelligence factories.

Radev and Wright shared the view that energy policies should ensure the sector's sustainability and the competitiveness of the economy.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Radev also stressed the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the Burgas refinery for Bulgaria and the wider region, the government's press office added.