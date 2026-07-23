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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iliana Iotova Meets European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva to Discuss EU Funding and Innovation Priorities

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президентът йотова обсъди бюджета иновациите високите технологии еврокомисаря екатерина захариева

President Iliana Iotova held a meeting at the Presidency with European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva, the President’s Press Secretariat announced on July 23.

During the talks, the two discussed the European Union’s Multiannual Financial Framework for the period 2028–2034. The President highlighted the proposed new approach to funding for member states and expressed reservations about some of the European Commission’s proposals.

Regarding the planned European Competitiveness Fund, Iotova said it should operate in a way that does not disadvantage smaller and less developed member states, but instead supports their development. The President reiterated to the European Commissioner her view that the intention to merge cohesion policy with the Common Agricultural Policy was a cause for concern, as countries such as Bulgaria would be among those negatively affected.

Iliana Iotova also stressed the need for clear criteria when linking the rule of law with the allocation of European funds.

There was common agreement that European competitiveness can be restored through cohesion policies, the creation of a single capital market, the simplification and increased flexibility of funding procedures under European programmes, as well as investment in high technologies and artificial intelligence.

Iliana Iotova highlighted Bulgaria’s potential to become a high-tech hub through the construction of an artificial intelligence gigafactory. Bulgaria is one of six countries selected by the European Commission to host such a facility.

The President and the European Commissioner also discussed the need to encourage Bulgarian start-ups to apply for European funding and the opportunities offered by the Horizon Europe programme for innovation and research activities, including in the defence industry.

IlianaIYotova emphasised the need for coordination between member states in this area.


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