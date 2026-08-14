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Representatives of Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Spoke with Iva Mihaylova's Mother After Another Court Refusal to Allow Her to Leave North Macedonia for Medical Treatment

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Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
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депутати изслушаха майката ива михайлова забрана лекува нас

Representatives of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on August 14 met with Hristina Mihaylova, the mother of Iva Mihaylova, following another refusal by the court in Kochani to allow the young woman to leave North Macedonia to receive the treatment she needs for her serious neurological condition, the ministry’s press office said.

“Mrs Mihaylova shared her concerns about the course of the judicial proceedings and, above all, her deep concern about her daughter’s physical and psychological condition. According to her, the lack of adequate medical care has already resulted in irreversible consequences for the young woman, while any further delay carries serious risks of a further deterioration in her condition. Mrs Mihaylova said she continues to rely on the support of the Bulgarian institutions for a positive ruling by the appellate court in the coming days, which would allow her daughter to receive the treatment she needs,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry gave assurances that the Bulgarian state is using all available channels of communication with North Macedonia to ensure that the clear humanitarian aspects of the case are taken into account and that Iva receives the necessary treatment as soon as possible, giving her a chance of recovery.

“The case has been raised through official diplomatic channels with the authorities of North Macedonia, with a call for a timely decision,” the Foreign Ministry added.

The Court Case in Kocani: Will Iva Mihaylova Be Allowed to Receive Medical Treatment in Bulgaria?

Bulgarian MEPs Urge EU to Intervene Over Medical Treatment Case Involving Dual National in North Macedonia - Iva Mihaylova

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