PM Radev Commends BNT Reporter Ivo Nikodimov for His Active Work on the Case involving Iva Mihaylova from North Macedonia

Prime Minister, Rumen Radev, said on August 14, that the treatment of Iva Mihaylova from Kochani, North Macedonia, goes against common sense and basic humanitarian principles. The Prime Minister commended BNT and Ivo Nikodimov for their work on the case.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “I would like to commend you, the media, and you personally, for informing Bulgarian society about the details of this entire process. Yes, Bulgaria does not interfere in the judicial proceedings of other countries, but we remain in constant contact with Iva Mihaylova and her family, with her mother. Our embassy in Skopje and our consul continue to be there and provide assistance. The State has assumed responsibility for Mihaylova's legal defence. There are active talks at the level of the foreign ministry. There are active discussions at Foreign Ministry level to prevent the situation we are seeing now from arising. I would also like to thank our MPs, who brought this case and what is happening there to the attention of the European public, as well as President Iotova for her clear and unequivocal position at the highest level. As I have said, we are not interfering, but this trial and the overall treatment of Mihaylova run counter to common sense and basic humanitarian principles."