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PM Radev on Hosting "Eurovision 2027": Burgas Will Do a Great Job of Representing Bulgaria

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Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
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румен радев домакинството евровизия 2027 бургас успее представи достойно българия
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Burgas will do a great job of representing Bulgaria, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev regarding Burgas’s selection as the host city for “Eurovision 2027.”

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “I believe that every Bulgarian city has something to offer—in terms of culture, history, and above all, its people and modern amenities. So let’s present ourselves with dignity. I think Burgas is a really good choice. Let me stress that this was the decision of an international panel of experts. I am putting an end to all speculation. I believe that Burgas will succeed in representing Bulgaria with distinction.”

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