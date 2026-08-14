PM Radev on Hosting "Eurovision 2027": Burgas Will Do a Great Job of Representing Bulgaria

Burgas will do a great job of representing Bulgaria, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev regarding Burgas’s selection as the host city for “Eurovision 2027.”

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “I believe that every Bulgarian city has something to offer—in terms of culture, history, and above all, its people and modern amenities. So let’s present ourselves with dignity. I think Burgas is a really good choice. Let me stress that this was the decision of an international panel of experts. I am putting an end to all speculation. I believe that Burgas will succeed in representing Bulgaria with distinction.”