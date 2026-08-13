Prime Minister Radev: The Future of Our Region Will Increasingly Be Shaped by Connectivity between Bulgaria and Turkey

The future of our region will increasingly be shaped by connectivity between Bulgaria and Turkey as a driver of development in Southeast Europe, creating new opportunities for exchange between Europe and Asia, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at a meeting with Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, the government press office said on August 13. Bulgaria’s Transport Minister Georgi Peev also attended the meeting.

There was broad agreement that connectivity is important not only during times of crises, but also for the region’s stability, economic exchange, and investment climate. It also helps attract investment in the development of projects across all modes of transport, road, air, and rail, as well as in digital technologies and the energy sector.

In this context, Prime Minister Radev highlighted the importance of the Edirne–Lesovo–Elhovo–Yambol railway line, which will be built as an alternative route to the railway line passing through the heavily congested Kapitan Andreevo–Kapıkule border crossing.

Energy connectivity was also discussed as an area of mutual interest. Joint work on green energy transmission corridors, as well as routes for the transit of natural gas to Europe, is in the interests of both countries, it was stressed at the meeting.

Prime Minister Radev also said that the cross-border energy link between Bulgaria and Turkey is of great importance to the region. He said that the conditions created to adapt the agreement between Bulgargaz and BOTAS to current market conditions are already leading to renewed interest from neighbouring countries in natural gas deliveries via this route.

A major increase in interest in Bulgaria and the city of Burgas is expected at the beginning of next summer, when the Eurovision Song Contest will be held there. In this context, the two sides also noted the good cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey in managing air traffic and stressed the importance of Istanbul Airport in helping Burgas handle the expected influx of visitors wishing to attend the music event in May next year.