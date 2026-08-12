Prime Minister Radev: "There Is No Place for Fascist Atrocities in Bulgaria, and We Will Do What Is Necessary"

"There is no place in Bulgaria for fascist atrocities, and we will take the necessary measures," Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at the beginning of the government's weekly meeting on August 12.

"This week, Bulgaria was shocked by the sadistic murder of Georgi Kuzev by an organised group of teenagers in the second largest city of Plovdiv. The Ministry of Interior detained the perpetrators, and the court remanded them in custody. The government has taken the first steps to address the problem of juvenile crime. Even more radical steps are being considered," the Prime Minister stressed.

"Bulgaria’s children must be raised within the family and at school, not by social media," the prime minister emphasized.

Children in Bulgaria should be brought up by their families and schools, not by social media, the Prime Minister stressed.

"It must be clear that raising children is a responsibility of the family and schools. We cannot leave them in the toxic environment of social media. In such tragedies, "the entire society should stand united behind the victim and their loved ones, behind the law and morality".

"It must be clear that Bulgaria’s children must be raised within the family and at school. We cannot leave them in the toxic environment of social media. In the face of such tragedies, our entire society must stand united behind the victim and their loved ones, behind the law and morality. That is why it is shocking that there are politicians and influencers trying to gain political dividends from the murder. The same people who oppose the introduction of the subject ‘Virtues and Religions’ in schools. The same people who systematically destroy monuments and erase the memory of anti-fascism are not shocked by the fascist symbols displayed by the attackers in Plovdiv.”

Radev addressed the opposition.

“Dear gentlemen of the opposition, these ignorant perpetrators of violence are also your creations. But there is no place for fascist atrocities in Bulgaria and we will do what is necessary.”

Today, the government is adopting its programme for governing the country.

"It is a package of policies through which we will deliver the commitments set out in our election platform. These include de-oligarchisation, the upholding of the rule of law, administrative optimisation, attention to security, health, the incomes of Bulgarians, and opportunities for young people. Our aim is also to replace the already exhausted development model – based on consumption, distribution and cheap labour – with a new model of accelerated economic development, achieved through the active attraction of investment, the reduction of regulation and support for Bulgarian business, via increased productivity and the development of export-oriented, high-technology industries.

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Council of Ministers is expected to adopt Bulgaria’s government programme for the 2026–2030 period. The meeting is also expected to discuss a decree on the implementation of the 2026 state budget, changes to the structure of two ministries and key infrastructure decisions.

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A group of teenagers on August 4 self-described as "paedophile hunters" lured through social media 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev to a park in Plovdiv, where they severely beat him for more than an hour. They filmed the entire attack. The victim died at the hospital several hours later from the severe injuries. Three boys and two girls, aged between 14 and 17, were arrested and charged with murder, committed in complicity in a particularly cruel manner, motivated by hooliganism and sexual motives.

Speaking to BNT, the Judge of the Detention Hearing for the Brutal Murder in Plovdiv: “I’ve seen many criminals, but this is the first time I’ve seen young people who want to hurt someone so badly