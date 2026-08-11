Prime Minister Radev Convenes Institutions to Address Juvenile Crime and Violence

Legislative and organisational changes aimed at preventing youth crime were discussed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev with representatives of the relevant institutions at the Council of Ministers. The meeting was held in response to cases of aggression involving underage young people in recent months, including an incident that led to the death of a man in Plovdiv, the Council of Ministers’ press office said on August 11.

Strengthening the role of state institutions and bringing together their efforts to prevent offences committed by children and young people were at the centre of the meeting. Inconsistent policies towards anti-social behaviour and the lack of effective control and penalties over many years were identified as among the problems that have led to the devaluation of crime prevention measures and a perception of impunity in society.

The Prime Minister was briefed on progress in preparing amendments to the Law on Combating Anti-Social Behaviour by Minors and Juveniles. The law was promulgated in 1958 and last amended in 2019, with the institutions noting that it no longer reflects the current state of social relations. A number of public systems that are legally tasked with preventing youth crime but are not functioning effectively were identified, with their activities and functions to be revised as part of the amendments to the law.

At the end of 2026, the National Programme for the Prevention of Violence and Abuse Against Children, adopted three years ago, will expire. Prime Minister Radev called for its scope to be expanded during the process of updating it for 2027–2030, in conjunction with the legislative changes being planned.

The Ministry of the Interior’s increased monitoring of illegal online content that contains or calls for violence, as well as efforts to stop its dissemination, is among the measures that should be implemented immediately, it became clear during the discussion.

Measures to prevent drug and alcohol use among young people will continue, while penalties for their distribution in schools will be increased. The institutions will also strengthen coordination among themselves to identify anti-social behaviour in schools and work more actively with parents to address it.

The relevant institutions will also propose new policies for extracurricular activities that are more engaging for young people, while creating better conditions for young people to take part in sports, arts and other activities.