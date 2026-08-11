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Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov: Bulgaria Still Has No Information from Ukraine About the Drone that Crashed near Kardam

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Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
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димитър стоянов българия все информация украйна падния дрон кардам

Bulgaria still has no information from Ukraine about the drone that crashed near Kardam. Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said this during a visit to Yambol, Southern Bulgaria, on August 11.

“Despite the foreign minister's meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador, we still have no response to our inquiry to Ukraine through the relevant services. Today I was in contact with the head of Military Intelligence to arrange another meeting with the Ukrainian military attaché and request further information. We still have no such information. We also do not know whether there were any explosives on board.”

He also commented on Ukraine's statement that no drone had been sent in Bulgaria's direction.

“The fact that it was not sent in this direction does not mean that the drone could not have come from there, simply because the GPS signal can be disrupted. Both sides in the conflict use such GPS-jamming systems.”

According to him, the drone came from Romanian territory, judging by the way the wreckage was scattered on the ground.

They have confirmation from both the Romanian and Ukrainian sides that the drone was a “Maya”.

Stoyanov explained that the government was working to provide additional security systems.

The minister also commented on the explosion at the military plant near Tryavna:

“I do not have detailed information. The Ministry of Defence was asked for assistance, and we provided assistance to the Ministry of the Interior.”
Regarding Bezmer Air Base, he said the situation there was calm and that there were currently two US aircraft there.

“There could eventually be up to four. I do not expect any other aircraft to arrive soon; for the time being, these two will remain.”

He said there was no reason for concern.

Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov is visiting Yambol region, where he discussed the development of the Kabile military formation with local government representatives. He held meetings with regional governor Georgi Chalakov, Yambol Mayor Valentin Revanski and Tundzha Municipality Mayor Stancho Stavrev. The parameters of the project and co-operation between central and local government in implementing it were discussed.

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