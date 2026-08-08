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Президентът Илияна Йотова: Очаквам докладите на службите...
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Political Reactions to Drone Crashing on Bulgarian Territory

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Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
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бурни политически реакции нахлуването военен дрон въздушното пространство обзор
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The incident involving the drone that entered Bulgarian airspace and crashed near the border with Romania on Saturday, August 8, sparked political reactions.

GERB is calling for clarification over what type of drone it was, where it came from, what route it followed and whether the incident was accidental or a deliberate act against a NATO member state.

Ivaylo Mirchev of Democratic Bulgaria said that, if a Russian connection is established, the message would be difficult to misinterpret: intimidation, testing Bulgaria’s response and an attempt to demonstrate that critical European infrastructure can be reached.

Radoslav Ribarski of We Continue the Change said he believed the most important question was whether the incident was accidental or an attempt to target critical infrastructure.

The leader of Vazrazhdane, Kostadin Kostadinov, wrote that, in his view, it had only been a matter of time before such an incident occurred, given what he described as the “aggressive policy that successive Bulgarian governments have been pursuing”.

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