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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Radev on the Incident in Bansko: Bulgaria Will Not Tolerate Hate Speech

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Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
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Construction begins on a high-tech industrial park near Dobroslavtsi, with a focus on space technology and defence

радев случая банско българия толерира езика омразата
Снимка: BTA

Bulgaria has longstanding traditions of ethnic and religious tolerance, and the institutions firmly condemn manifestations of hate speech, xenophobia, racism and antisemitism, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said in response to a journalist’s question about the incident in Bansko.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria:
“Throughout the centuries, the Bulgarian people have clearly demonstrated their tolerance towards different ethnic groups and religions. During the Second World War, Bulgaria saved its entire Jewish community from the horrors of Nazi concentration camps and gave Europe a moral lesson that we should not forget. It is in the traditions of our institutions and our society not to accept any manifestations of xenophobia, racism or antisemitism and to always respond.

“As with yesterday’s case, we have reacted and condemned hate speech. But I would like to call on foreign politicians who rushed to condemn Bulgaria because of a verbal clash between groups of young people in Bansko to familiarise themselves with the facts before commenting on our country.”

A high-tech industrial park focused on space technologies, the defence industry and research activities will be built in the area of the former airport near Dobroslavtsi, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said while presenting the project.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria:
“A high-tech industrial park will be built with a focus on space technologies, the defence industry and the industries of the future. Not only will the runway retain its functionality, but it will also be repaired and extended. It will also become a training base for the National Security Service.

“This entire project will give impetus to the development of the municipalities in the region. We will begin building what I have been talking about since 2020 – the National Centre for Observation, Coordination and Management using data from space, so that the Bulgarian state can have the ability and capacity to manage important processes in various social and economic fields much more effectively and operationally.”

The Prime Minister said that what is happening represents a summary of the government’s economic policy – namely, investment in the economy and in high-tech manufacturing.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria:
“We will transform Bulgaria from a country that consumes technologies into a country that creates them. The success of this initiative will not be measured so much by the volume of investment or by the number of jobs created, but by the fact that in this way we will develop and retain the talent of young Bulgarians here. Bulgaria will find its rightful place in the industries of the 21st century.”

Regarding the contract with Botaş, the prime minister gave a brief response:

“Please turn to the commercial companies. Only they have the right, if they decide, to renew this contract.”

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