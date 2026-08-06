Former Military Airfield in Dobroslavtsi to Become Major Space Centre Developing Space-Related Systems

The former military airfield in Dobroslavtsi (Western Bulgaria, Novi Iskar municpality) is set to be transformed into a major space centre. The aim is to attract investment in high technologies and develop new systems related to space.

The project was officially launched today, August 6. Prime Minister Rumen Radev attended the event.

Earth observation systems, a student campus and satellite production facilities. Soon, these will become a reality at the former Dobroslavtsi air base, which ceased operations nearly 25 years ago.

Raicho Raichev, founder of EnduroSat: “We are trying to create the largest space centre in Europe. The first phase will last three years, and we will restore the runway’s operational capability, create a large green area and develop an industrial park.”

The government has approved the project. According to the Prime Minister, the construction of the complex will boost the development of the municipalities in the area and attract various investors.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “We are opening the door for innovative Bulgarian companies and business leaders who have bold visions and proven global success in the field of innovative industries.”

New jobs will also be created.

Vladislav Vladimirov, mayor of Novi Iskar district: “For us, everything that is happening at the moment will lead to new jobs and will bring life back to a space that had been left to fall into disrepair.”

The runway of the former airfield will continue to be used as a training base for employees of the National Security Service.