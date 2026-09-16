Bulgaria's Head of State Iliana Iotova Meets European Parliament President Roberta Metsola

President Iliana Iotova discussed current issues on the European Union's agenda with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. The talks focused on the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028-2034. The head of state highlighted the planned new approach to the allocation of funds, amid concerns that it could disadvantage less developed member states.

The president also stressed the need to strengthen the EU's common security in the context of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, highlighting the importance of the Black Sea to the security of Europe as a whole.



Iliana Iotova and Roberta Metsola also discussed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's announced proposal to establish a European Security Council. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was a special guest at von der Leyen's annual State of the Union address. The Bulgarian head of state had spoken with him earlier.

The meeting between Iliana Iotova and Roberta Metsola also covered European migration policy, particularly the protection of the EU's external borders and the return of migrants to their countries of origin. The President stressed that, as an EU external border country, Bulgaria is playing an active role in protecting the Union

In her talks with Roberta Metsola, Iliana Iotova stressed the need for greater coordination between the European Parliament and national parliaments, an issue also raised by Bulgarian MEPs, whom Iotova had met with earlier.





